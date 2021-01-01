Transfers

AC Milan complete signing of Mandzukic until the end of the season

Goal
Comments()
Mario Mandzukic Juventus 2019-20
Getty Images
The Croatian striker has been a free agent since last July and joins the 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Rossoneri's attack

AC Milan have completed the signing of former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic on a contract until the end of the season.

Mandzukic has been available on a free transfer since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail last July and his deal with Milan contains the option for a further year.

The 34-year-old will add even greater experience to Milan’s attack, which is being spearheaded by the evergreen, and in-form, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    More to follow...

    Close