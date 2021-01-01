AC Milan complete signing of Mandzukic until the end of the season
Getty Images
AC Milan have completed the signing of former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic on a contract until the end of the season.
Mandzukic has been available on a free transfer since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail last July and his deal with Milan contains the option for a further year.
The 34-year-old will add even greater experience to Milan’s attack, which is being spearheaded by the evergreen, and in-form, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
More to follow...