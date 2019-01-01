AC Milan complete €20m Theo Hernandez signing as Real Madrid selling spree continues

have completed the €20 million (£18m/$22.5m) signing of left-back Theo Hernandez as the Spanish club's relentless summer of sales and purchases continued.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at , where he made 24 appearances in all competitions, and is one of seven players offloaded by Zinedine Zidane since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Hernandez had been on 's books as a youngster before swapping for city rivals Real in 2017 for €24m (£21.5m/$27m) but two years later he's been deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More to follow...