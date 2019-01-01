'Absolute joke' - Sainsbury suspended for Syria match

The Socceroos defender picked up a questionable yellow card against Palestine

Trent Sainsbury will be missing when the Socceroos take on Syria in their final group game of the Asian Cup after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Palestine.

The Australian defender had impressed in the green and gold's 3-0 win but was shown a surprise yellow in the 83rd minute for time wasting.

Sainsbury was visibly shocked by the decision with the Socceroos arguably the more active of the two sides late in the game as they pushed for a third goal they ultimately found in the 90th minute.

The resulting suspension will force Graham Arnold into a potential reshuffle with Mark Milligan potentially dropped back into defence or Matthew Jurman given a rare start.

Either way, the decision by the referee to hand Sainsbury the yellow card wasn't received kindly by fans.

Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic was also shown a yellow card in the match and will have to tread lightly against Syria with another yellow set to see him suspended for Australia's first knockout match.