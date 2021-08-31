Abraham Marcus: Portimonense SC sign attacker from Remo Stars on loan deal

The youngster has joined the Portuguese side promising to deliver during the entire time he will be at the club

Nigeria international Abraham Marcus has sealed a one-year loan move to Portimonense SC from Remo Stars FC.

The 21-year-old has been negotiating with the Portuguese side and a loan deal was reached with an option to buy after it expires. The club confirmed the arrival of the West African who was introduced to the media on Monday evening.

"Abraham Marcus is the new addition to the first team of Portimonense Futebol SAD for 2021/2022, having signed a one-season contract on loan from Remo Stars Football Club, with an option to buy at the end of it," the club confirmed on their official portal.

"With regard to expectations for this new phase of his career, Marcus hopes to 'help the team win many games', also referring that the club has all the necessary conditions to do so."

The versatile forward managed to play 28 matches for second-tier side Remo Stars and could not hide his joy after joining the team.

"It is a great opportunity, I am happy to be here and to be able to play for Portimonense. I'm looking forward to joining the squad and helping my colleagues.

"I watched a few games and was able to see the qualities of the team."

The attacker made his debut for the Super Eagles in the 1-0 international friendly loss to Cameroon on June 4, 2021. He has not been included in Gernot Rohr's 30-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Seven Others: Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy).