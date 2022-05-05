Abraham lifts Roma to Conference League final as ex-Chelsea man continues success under Mourinho

Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has lifted Roma to the UEFA Conference League final to continue his recent success under Jose Mourinho in Italy.

Roma welcomed Leicester City to Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night, with the aggregate score locked at 1-1 after the first leg at the King Power Stadium.

Mourinho's side edged ahead in the tie after just 11 minutes through Abraham, who rose highest to head home from a corner, and they then held onto their advantage in expert fashion to book a place in the showpiece event.