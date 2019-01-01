Abraham airs Chelsea ambition on the back of 21-goal Aston Villa loan

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell in the Championship this season and hopes to force his way into favour at his parent club in 2019-20

Tammy Abraham remains confident that his future lies at , with the intention being to force his way into the Stamford Bridge fold on the back of a productive loan spell at .

The 21-year-old was once again allowed to head out of west London last summer after seeing his path to first-team football blocked.

Having previously spent time with and Swansea, Abraham linked up with Villa and has recorded 21 goals for the Championship promotion hopefuls to date.

Those efforts will have been noted by his parent club, who have struggled for striking inspiration this season, and Abraham is determined to make his mark in 2019-20.

He told Sky Sports of his future ambition and whether he sees himself as a Chelsea player: “That's the aim going into next season.

“As a young kid, I've always believed I will play for Chelsea. I always believe that.

“I think I have the ability to. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands.”

It could be that Abraham gets the chance to play alongside another exciting academy graduate next season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to spark plenty of transfer talk, with Goal having revealed Bayer Munich’s interest during the January window, but the 18-year-old remains with the Blues for now.

Abraham hopes that will remain the case going forward, with a man he grew up alongside having shown enough potential in his limited game time to date to earn a call-up to the senior England squad.

“He was always coming into my house, we didn't really play together because he was a bit too young but he was my brother's age. They're good mates,” Abraham said of a talented teenager.

“Watching him grow up to where he is now, he's done very well. He's more than deserved this call up, I'm very happy for him.

“Ever since a young age, he's been unbelievable. Now he's actually doing it in men's football for the world to see. It's heart-warming. I just hope he continues that and carries on building.”