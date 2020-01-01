Aboubakar’s brace and Bernard Mensah’s assist inspire Besiktas to victory

The Cameroon and the Ghana internationals made significant contributions for the Black Eagles at Vodafone Park

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice while Bernard Mensah provided an assist as demolished BB Erzurumspor 4-0 in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Aboubakar has been in scintillating form for the Black Eagles this season and continued the impressive performances at Vodafone Park.

The centre-forward opened the scoring in the 59th minute of the encounter, converting from the penalty.

French-born Cameroonian winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou then doubled his side’s lead in the 63rd minute after receiving a fine assist from international Mensah.

Domagoj Vida compounded the woes of their visitors when he scored the third goal for Besiktas after he was set up by international Rachid Ghezzal.

Aboubakar then sealed the victory for the Black Eagles with his second goal in the match after benefitting from Atiba Hutchinson’s assist.

The international featured for 82 minutes in the encounter and has now scored in each of his last five games.

Mensah and N'Koudou featured for 73 minutes each before they were replaced by Dorukhan Tokoz and Cyle Larin, respectively.

Ghezzal was also on parade for 82 minutes before making way for Guven Yalcin while Ivorian Ibrahim Sissoko played for 10 minutes after he was introduced for Ricardo Gomes.

With the victory, Besiktas moved to the fourth spot on the league table after gathering 22 points from 12 games.

Aboubakar has now scored eight goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign for the Vodafone Park outfit.

The forward teamed up with Besiktas permanently this season after terminating his contract with , where he spent six years.

Aboubakar and Mensah will hope to continue their impressive performances when the Black Eagles take on Ankaragucu on December 24.