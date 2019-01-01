Abdullahi Shehu opens 2019-20 goal account in Bursaspor win

The Nigeria defender registered his first goal of the season with his first-half opener at the Timsah Arena

Abdullahi Shehu opened his 2019-20 goal account in the Turkish second-tier league on Sunday as Bursaspor picked up a 3-1 win over Osmanlispor.

Shehu, who was making his fourth league appearance of the season for the Bursa outfit, broke the deadlock at the Timsah Arena in the 27th minute.

It was the Nigerian's second goal for Yalcin Kosukavak's side since his arrival from Anorthosis in January 2018.

The victory stretched Bursaspor's winning streak to three games in the league since their opening day loss to Fatih Karagumruk.

The Green Crocodiles are second in the league table with nine points after four games and they visit Adana Demirspor for their next league fixture on Saturday.