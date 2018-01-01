Aaron Mooy ruled out of Asian Cup as Huddersfield confirm injury blow

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy will be sidelined until February with a knee injury and will miss the entire Asian Cup as a result.

Huddersfield Town confirmed the news on Thursday stating the Aussie suffered a tear to the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in his right knee.

Initial reports suggested Mooy could miss just four weeks with the injury meaning he could return for the Socceroos knockout games at the Asian Cup - but those hopes have now been dashed.

Mooy, who wasn't in Australia's squad for the 2015 tournament, admitted he's saddened by the timing of the injury.

"I’m gutted to be missing an important time for club and country," Mooy told htafc.com.

"We’ve got a lot of fixtures over the Christmas period at Huddersfield Town, but I back the team to continue our good performances and get the results that we’re targeting.

"I’m also sad that this injury will rule me out of the Asian Cup. I’d like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I’ll be supporting them from afar.

"The hard work on my recovery has already started and I’m looking forward to being back out on the pitch.”

The confirmation means Mooy will now join Daniel Arzani on the sidelines after the teenager suffered an ACL injury on his Celtic debut.

To make matters worse, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold must also contend with lingering injuries to Tom Rogic, Robbie Kruse and Tomi Rogic.

Mooy's absence has opened the door for 2015 Asian Cup hero James Troisi to earn a recall alongside Melbourne Victory teammate Terry Antonis.