Marcelo left Real Madrid this summer after 15 trophy-laden years and has joined Olympiacos as a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcelo has been club-less since leaving Real Madrid in July, however he has now joined Greek side Olympiacos on a one-year deal. The Brazilian has the opportunity to extend his contract for another year if he wishes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the most decorated players in history, Marcelo adds huge experience to the Greek champions. He has won the Champions League five times, most recently last season, as well as La Liga six times.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Marcelo has featured in the FIFpro XI six times, the UEFA Team of the Year three times and made France Football's team on the decade in 2019 (2010-19). He has also been capped by Brazil 58 times.

WHAT THEY SAID: Olympiacos hailed the signing of Marcelo, tweeting: "A true football LEGEND joins OLYMPIACOS! Welcome MARCELO to Piraeus."

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCELO: Marcelo is unlikely to be available for selection for Olympiacos this weekend as he looks to settle into his new surroundings, but will be hoping he can make his debut in Europe as the Greek side travel to France to face Nantes in their opening Europa League fixture on September 8.