'A tribute to the power of sport' - Nita Ambani proud to deliver ISL 2020-21 amid difficult times

Ambani expressed her delight on delivering an uninterrupted and successful season of ISL...

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is delighted that the seventh Indian Super League (ISL) has successfully been organised amid the challenge of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

After the I-League qualifiers were held in late 2020, the 2020-21 ISL, which kicked off on November 20, became the first major sports competition in the country to resume after a nationwide lockdown that was enforced due to rising COVID-19 cases.

After close to four months of uninterrupted football from inside a bio-secure bubble in Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City in the final on Saturday.

“Season seven has been a tribute to the real power of sport, the true glory of football,” Nita Ambani said in a video message ahead of the season finale.



“In spite of the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, the fear and uncertainty, this season of ISL has brought immense joy, cheer and celebrations back into our lives.





“I am proud of the fact that we were the first, the longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times."



She added, “An approximate of 1600 people including footballers, support staff, club and League management and the broadcast crew was housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of 6 months with close to 70,000 RT-PCR tests conducted by the League.”



The seventh edition of the league featured 11 clubs and saw an increase in the number of games from 95 to 115. The entire season was played behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa following the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Ambani said, “We missed our fans dearly in the stadium, but they were with us digitally and in spirit all along the season.



“Thank you to each and every one of you in Goa and for supporting and showing your love for the beautiful game. And thank you for reaffirming our faith that sport truly has the ability to unite, to delight, and to inspire the world.”