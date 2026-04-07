Media reports have revealed the line-up for Al-Ahli Jeddah as they travel to Al-Majma’ah Sports City to face Al-Fayha in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ahli will be the visitors to Al-Fayha tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Saudi journalist Walid Saeed stated via his official account on the ‘X’ website that German coach Matthias Jaissle, manager of Al-Ahli Jeddah, has decided to exclude Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez from the match squad.

The Brazilian defender picked up an injury during the 3-0 win over Damac last Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in the 27th round of the Roshen League, leaving the pitch in the 52nd minute to be replaced by Mohammed Suleiman Bakr.

Although Ibanez has recovered from his injury, Yassine has decided to rest him so that he is ready for the team’s campaign in the AFC Champions League, which begins next Monday when they face Qatar’s Al-Duhail at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah in the round of 16.

Read also: Ahead of the Asian campaign... Al-Ahli Jeddah regains its strongest defender

Meanwhile, the German coach has decided to bring Saudi winger Saleh Abu Al-Shamat back into the squad, after he had been absent from the team since the match against Al-Hilal on 18 March in the semi-finals of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, due to surgery.

The biggest surprise, however, was the inclusion of young Brazilian striker Ricardo Matheus in the squad to complete the quota of eight foreign players, following the absence of defenders Roger Ibáñez (Brazil) and Merih Demiral (Turkey), as well as French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Al-Ahli currently sit third in the Roshen League with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and level on points with second-placed Al-Hilal, with the latter ahead on goal difference.