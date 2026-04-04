A sudden shock… Benzema adds to Al-Hilal’s woes with a spate of injuries

Al-Hilal suffered a major blow just a few hours before their eagerly anticipated clash with Al-Taawoun, after reports revealed that their French star Karim Benzema had sustained a sudden injury, renewing ‘The Leader’s’ struggles with absences at a crucial stage of the Roshen Professional League.

Benzema joined Al-Hilal during the recent winter transfer window, but has been struggling with a lack of fitness, which has caused him to miss the previous two matches against Al-Taawoun and Al-Shabab.

According to an announcement by Al-Hilal on its X social media account, Benzema is injured and will not be included in Al-Hilal’s squad for the match against Al-Taawoun.

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Al-Hilal clarified that the player is suffering from a toe injury, after other media reports indicated that he was at the club’s medical centre.

Benzema has played in six matches for Al-Hilal, scoring five goals and providing two assists, but his lack of fitness has sparked controversy over whether he is suffering from a chronic injury.

It is worth noting that Al-Hilal are dealing with several injuries, chief among them being Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dossari and new French winger Simon Boubari.