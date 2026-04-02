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A sudden injury… Will Youssef El-Nassiri miss the Al-Ittihad v Al-Hazm match?

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

The Moroccan star is currently the Tigers' first-choice striker

Moroccan striker Youssef El-Nassiri, who plays for Al-Ittihad Jeddah, has caused concern among the team’s fans ahead of their clash with Al-Hazm in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Hazm tomorrow, Friday, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Al-Nusairi limited himself to individual training on Wednesday, without taking part in group sessions, as he is suffering from an injury.

Read also: Following his sudden injury... Bergwijn’s status for the Al-Hazm clash revealed

The injury caused the Moroccan striker to miss Al-Ittihad’s friendly against Al-Wehda last Monday, before he returned to group training on Tuesday, though he reverted to individual training on Wednesday.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

Al-Ittihad fans are hoping that Al-Nassiri will be fit for the Al-Hazm match, particularly as he is the team’s first-choice striker, having joined the squad during the last winter transfer window from Fenerbahçe to replace Frenchman Karim Benzema, who moved to Al-Hilal.

Since then, the 28-year-old has featured in nine matches for the western-based side, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

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