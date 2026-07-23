The French Football Federation has announced the date for the official unveiling of France's new head coach, in a move that paves the way for the return of the legendary star Zinedine Zidane to the dugout after a five-year absence.

The federation confirmed in an official statement on Thursday that it would hold a press conference next Tuesday, attended by president Philippe Diallo, to present the new coach of Les Bleus. Didier Deschamps steps aside, and several reliable press reports name Zidane as his successor.

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, will hold a press conference on Tuesday 28 July 2026, starting at 11am, at the Federation's headquarters," the statement read. The conference will follow an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee on the same day, during which the new coach will be presented to the media.

The date matched the one local newspapers had revealed on Wednesday evening.

There will be no farewell ceremony for Deschamps, who ends his journey with the national team after 14 years at the head of the technical staff. Instead, all eyes turn directly to his awaited successor.

Zidane returns to coaching after five years

Zidane is preparing to return to the coaching world after leaving Real Madrid in June 2021. He rejected numerous offers over the past years, preferring to wait for the chance to lead France, a goal his name has been consistently linked to.

The leading candidate to succeed Deschamps, his former France teammate in the side crowned world champions in 1998, Zidane has already finalised his agreement with the federation. Some details around the formation of his backroom staff remain before he officially begins his mission.

French parliament recently passed reforms on the salary cap, but they will not affect Zidane. He has obtained a special exemption from the relevant government authorities.

A fiery start for Zizou

Zidane will not get long to adapt to his new post. Strong encounters await him from his very first matches during the international break stretching between September and October.

His mission begins with a clash against Turkey on 25 September, before he travels to Belgium on the 28th of the same month. Then comes his first match at the Stade de France, against Italy on 2 October, a fixture carrying special symbolism after the five years he spent as a player at Juventus.

That symbolism deepens if the reports prove correct: Deschamps has been linked with taking over the Italian national team following his France exit.

France continue their UEFA Nations League journey with another clash against Belgium on 5 October, then face Italy away on 12 November, before closing out the group stage by hosting Turkey on 15 November.

France's fixture schedule under Zidane in the UEFA Nations League:

Turkey v France, 25 September

Belgium v France, 28 September

France v Italy, 2 October

France v Belgium, 5 October

Italy v France, 12 November

France v Turkey, 15 November