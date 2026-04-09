Galatasaray are planning a bold double signing from Liverpool in the next summer window, aiming to transform their project with two world-class players.

According to Turkish newspaper A Spor, the club is pushing for a high-profile double signing: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah has officially announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, having spent nine highly successful years at Anfield.

According to the report, Galatasaray will act early, exploiting the fact that Salah’s contract is due to expire and he is likely to leave Anfield on a free transfer.

Virgil van Dijk, recently criticised after Liverpool’s 2-0 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, is also believed to be available.

The Istanbul giants are targeting high-profile Premier League recruits to build a European-caliber squad for next season, with particular focus on the Champions League.

Özbek views the centre-back as the defensive statement that would complete his title-winning puzzle.

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Both Salah and Van Dijk have been instrumental in Liverpool’s recent success, including their Champions League triumph.