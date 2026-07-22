A major deal.. Liverpool on the verge of a historic transformation

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has received an offer to join a consortium that is holding talks to buy a stake in Liverpool.

Sky News has revealed that Bezos held discussions about joining a group of investors led by Amit Bhatia, the former co-owner of Queens Park Rangers.

Forbes puts the fortune of the Amazon and Blue Origin tycoon, who also owns The Washington Post, at around 257 billion dollars, making him the fourth richest man in the world.

The billionaire has explored deals before. He looked at buying the Seattle Seahawks, this year's Super Bowl winners, as well as the Washington Commanders, another NFL side, but completed neither.

Should Bezos press ahead with a Liverpool investment, it would still raise eyebrows, despite the seemingly endless flow of American money into the Premier League, according to the same network.

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Bhatia's group is in talks with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owners of Liverpool, over a "strategic investment in a minority stake" that values the club at at least six billion dollars. Reports suggest the group could acquire up to 30% of the club's shares.

Bhatia recently gave up his stake in Championship club Queens Park Rangers to clear the way for the deal.

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010. The Reds will begin the 2026-2027 season under new manager Andoni Iraola following the departure of Arne Slot last May.

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