A-League transfer news: Maclaren signs for Melbourne City, Western Melbourne snare Greek marquee Kone

Warren Joyce finally got his man in a busy deadline day Down Under

It was a busy end to the transfer window in the A-League with a swag of deals headlined by Jamie Maclaren's last-minute move to Melbourne City.

Goal has wrapped all of the deadline day action in Australia...

City nick Maclaren just in time

Socceroo striker Jamie Maclaren has finally joined Melbourne City with only hours left before the transfer deadline, signing a deal until 2023.

The 25-year-old's move was rumoured throughout the window but was only finalised once his loan club Hibernian secured replacement striker Marc McNulty and released Maclaren to parent club Darmstadt 98.

It's understood Maclaren will be paid within City's salary cap this season but become a marquee for the 2019-20 campaign.

His signing finally nets City a striker after a dispute between coach Warren Joyce and Bruno Fornaroli has seen the Uruguayan attacker frozen out - with a move to Perth Glory planned for the end of the season.

Maclaren had two 20-goal seasons for Brisbane Roar between 2015 and 2017 to earn a move overseas to Darmstadt.

New franchise sign Greek marquee

Western Melbourne have completed their first marquee signing with the capture of Greece international Panagiotis Kone on a two-year contract, according to the Herald Sun.

Playmaker Kone was a star of Greece's 2014 World Cup team and most recently played for AEK Athens - on loan from Serie A club Udinese.

The 31-year-old has played for a swag of top division Italian clubs including Brescia, Bologna and Fiorentina.

However, the new franchise lost out in the pursuit for Scottish hardman Scott Brown, with the Celtic skipper signing a new deal for another two years.

Roar close to recycling A-League youngsters

Brisbane Roar is believed to be close to the capture of released A-League duo Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Ruan Tongyik.

Striker Lokoli-Ngoy was let go by Sydney FC yesterday as the Sky Blues nabbed winger Mitch Austin.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for the Harbour City side over two seasons.

Centre-half Tongyik, who began his A-League career at Melbourne City, has his contract terminated at Western Sydney Wanderers at the start of January.

Tongyik, 22, came through the Adelaide United youth system and has played three times for the Olyroos.

Mariners nab Sheffield United duo

Central Coast Mariners have boosted their squad with the loan signings of Sheffield United youngsters Sam Graham and Stephen Mallon until the end of the season.

Mallon is a 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international who can play an attacker or defender down the left flank, while Graham, 18, specialises at centre-back.

The players became aware of the opportunity after talking with former Sheffield United captain Nick Montgomery, who is an assistant coach at the Mariners following on from a five-year playing career in Gosford.

Sky Blues give Austin another chance

Mitch Austin has joined his fourth A-League club after being picked up by Sydney FC for the rest of the season.

The winger has now previously played for Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets.

Donachie returns to Victory

Melbourne Victory championship-winning central defender James Donachie has returned to the club on loan from Korean club Jeonnam Dragons for the rest of the season.

Fellow centre-half Nick Ansell made the move in return to Jeonnam in what was effectively a player swap.