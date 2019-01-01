A-League transfer news: Jets snare Panama international, Sky Blue defender defects to Glory

The transfer activity is ramping up as clubs begin to compile their squads for the new campaign

Newcastle Jets have signed a Panamanian forward, while a Sydney FC defender has defected to Perth Glory.

Goal has wrapped all of the latest A-League transfer news...

hitman joins the Jets

Newcastle Jets have started to build their attack for next A-League season after the capture of Panama international striker Abdiel Arroyo on one-year loan deal.

The 25-year-old moves Down Under from Panama side Arabe Unido and is fresh from a stint in his nation's run to the quarter-finals at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Arroyo played a part in all four of Panama's matches in the tournament - scoring a goal and nabbing an assist in the 4-2 group stage win over Guyana.

"Abdiel is a relatively young player with a lot of pace and potential, and we're excited he's joining us for the season," Jets' coach Ernie Merrick said.

"He's still very much in his prime at 25 years old, and the fact that he's playing regularly for the national team is another positive indicator of where he's at."

The 183cm attacker, who has played for clubs in , , , and , has scored seven goals in his 47 caps for his nation.

He is expected to be the replacement for Irish striker Roy O'Donovan, who jumped ship to Brisbane Roar once his contract ended in the Hunter Valley.

Sky Blue defender defects to Glory

Perth Glory have sprung a surprise with the signing of Sydney FC defender Jacob Tratt on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who can play at full-back and centre-half, has decided on a move to the West after becoming an important squad player for the Sky Blues in the second half of last A-League campaign after he joined as an injury replacement.

Tratt explained his decision to join the Glory was based on the improvement he feels he can derive from Glory coach Tony Popovic.

"I want to challenge and push myself again," Tratt said.

"I feel that I will grow as a player working with (coach) Tony Popovic, learn a lot from him and achieve the goals that I have set myself.

"Even after just one training session, I can see why he gets the best out of his players and I’m really excited for this year."

Tratt has his first A-League stint with Wellington Phoenix in 2016-17, making 20 appearances, before eventually finding himself at the Sky Blues via a stint at the Sutherland Sharks.

He played nine matches under Steve Corica, scoring two goals.