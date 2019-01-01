A-League transfer news: City sign Austrian defender Windbichler, Gordon joins Mariners

Aussie clubs are starting to bring players in as they prepare for the new campaign...

The A-League player movement scene is starting to liven up with Melbourne City snaring an Austrian defender, Mariners picking up a Scottish full-back and Aidan O'Neill returning to his home town.

Goal has wrapped all of the latest A-League transfer news...

Austrian centre-half joins City

Melbourne City have completed their third signing of the off-season with the capture of Austrian centre-back Richard Windbichler on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old joins from Danish club Viborg but has experience in Asian football, having played a campaign with Ulsan Hyundai and being named in the 2017-18 K-League Team of the Year.

Windbichler has played extensively in the Austrian with Admira Wacker and FK Wien and played for his nation at youth level across the under-18-to-under-21 age groups.

"Richard joins Melbourne City having demonstrated an ability to perform at an exceptionally high level both in Europe and Asia,” City director of football Michael Petrillo said

"He has experience in the Asian and has tasted success in winning an and making the Team of the Year list.

"Richard is an intelligent defender that is comfortable in possession and able to start attacking moves from the back."

In addition to WIndbichler, the Melbourne club have signed full-back Scott Galloway and English midfielder Craig Noone.

Mariners snare Ziggy

Scottish top-flight full-back Ziggy Gordon has joined the Central Coast Mariners on a one-year deal after a proposed move to Romania fell through.

The 26-year-old comes Down Under from 's Academical, where he has played the majority of his career - making 160 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Gordon was set to join Dinamo Bucharest but opted for a move to after the Romanian side sacked their coach Mircea Rednic.

"I had a lot of interest from clubs in , and other teams in Scotland but after speaking with Alen about two months ago, I really liked the person that he was," Gordon told the Mariners' official website.

"From the first conversation we had, I think he is a really honest and legitimate person who I could trust right away.

"I believe in his plans and his strategy for next season, and that’s something that never seemed to stray far away from my thoughts. Even when I was talking to other clubs, something about Alen and the Central Coast Mariners kept appealing to me.

"I thought this was the right time, and the right project to be involved with. I’m not willing to play for a team who isn’t striving to move up from the bottom of the table."

Gordon was named in the Scottish PFA's Team of the Year in 2013-14 while playing for Hamilton and is capped at under-19 level for his nation.

He is the sixth signing for the Gosford-based club, who has already picked up Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Daniel De Silva, Jai Ingham, Abraham Majok and Ruon Tongyik.

O'Neill to get hometown Roar

Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar revolution is gathering steam with the season-long loan signing of Premier League midfielder Aiden O'Neill from FC.

O'Neill, who won the Central Coast Mariners player of the year award while on loan last campaign, will have his fourth short-term spell away from his parent English club, but this time will be based in his city of birth Brisbane.

The 20-year-old midfielder made three Premier League appearances for the Clarets during the 2016-17 season but has yet to establish him as a key member of the first team squad.

"Last season I got to play in front of my family which was a big part of the decision for me to come to Australia on loan," O’Neill said.

"To be back in my home city and be able to play in front of my family and friends means a lot to me.

"I’m only relatively new to the A-League, but it’s a league that’s improving very quickly and it would be awesome to be a part of bringing Brisbane back to the top.

"I’m really excited to get started in Brisbane. It’s a great opportunity to play under [Head Coach] Robbie [Fowler] who had such an immense career.

"He called me and told me about his plans for the Club. It was something I was really excited to be involved in."

O'Neill has also spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town and will be looking to use the Roar as springboard to get into the Australian national team.

Fowler has made eight signings as he attempts to change Roar's fortunes with O'Neill joining Roy O'Donovan, Brad Inman, Tom Aldred, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Macauley Gillesphey, Jake McGing and George Mells in orange for the upcoming campaign.