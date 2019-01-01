A-League needs to suspend VAR, says Mulvey

A big call from the Mariners boss

Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has suggested the A-League suspends its use of the VAR as it continues to confuse fans and players alike.

Sydney FC were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty on Wednesday night, while VAR failed to pick up an offside in build-up to an Adelaide United goal a week ago.

For Mulvey, who spoke with Football Federation Australia's director of referees Ben Wilson about the system on Friday, he believes VAR needs to be suspended to ensure the A-League's image isn't tarnished.

"There's a lot of confusion right now with what the VAR is actually there for," Mulvey said.

"Maybe not in the referee's eyes or the referee inspector's eyes but it is with the public and the players and the coaches, and I think that matters.

"And I think for the A-League to have a sustainable product for the future, they need to have a real good look at this right now.

"This is not a whinge. This is just a bad look for the A-League itself.

"In the grand final, in the biggest game of the whole season for the A-League, Newcastle were done because the VAR wasn't ready to rule on that situation for the goal that was scored.

"And here we are a number of months later and we still haven't got it right. We're still arguing about it, we're still discussing it. And it's not a good look for the A-League.

"So I think potentially we need to suspend it for now and just let the referees referee the game and we get on from there."

The Mariners will take on Adelaide on Sunday looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle Jets mid-week.