A-League Rev-Up: Victory and Perth blockbuster to tell a story

Big names galore are back in the A-League as we look forward to a battle of the titans to finish the round

A genuine blockbuster between Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory will help decipher the A-League title race as Kevin Muscat's side look to learn from past lessons.

Will Jamie Maclaren's inclusion at Melbourne City kickstart a late run at silverware?

Surely a strengthened Western Sydney Wanderers can get their first win since December against Central Coast Mariners.

Get revved-up as the stars return in the A-League...

Will Victory learn from Perth's previous heist at AAMI Park?

Nearly four months ago, a 93rd-minute winner from Chris Ikonomidis gave Perth Glory a stunning win against Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

At the time it was a surprising result but in hindsight, the Western Australian's victory was a marker laid down as they stormed to the top of the A-League table with a 3-2 win.

Tony Popovic's side scored three times with only 32% possession as they let Victory have the ball, played on the counter and preyed on their defensive mistakes.

It was, in fact, a similar defeat to how Victory was turned over by Adelaide in January and the narrow opening round loss to Melbourne City.

Kevin Muscat will be well aware of how the Glory are going to set up but will he have a plan to conquer it?

Perth are likely to shift their two wingbacks into a deeper position alongside the three centre-halves to form a back five.

Chris Ikonomidis and Andy Keogh will be Glory's furthest players forward and teammates will look to give them possession in dangerous areas on transition as much as possible.

Interestingly, Perth's strikers in the last match, Keogh and Joel Chianese only touched the ball 45 times between each other - but both found the back of the net.

Expect a similar style of play from Glory as they attempt to blunt Victory's threatening attack and profit on the break.

Time for Maclaren-inspired City to make their run

After the Warren Joyce-inflicted absence of Bruno Fornaroli, Melbourne City have at times struggled to hit the back of the net - with marquee defender Richie De Laet top scoring with six goals.

But now they have no excuse after securing the signing of Jamie Maclaren and Spurs young gun Shayon Harrison.

While Harrison is an unknown quantity, Maclaren certainly is not - having hit 20 league goals in two consecutive seasons for Brisbane Roar between 2015-17.

Now with a team that possesses arguably the competition's best centre half in Bart Schenkeveld, a former Premier League full-back De Laet and now a fearsome goalscorer in Maclaren, City should be making a play for silverware.

Another premature exit in finals is simply not acceptable.

Now or never for the Wanderers

December 7 2018. This is the date the Wanderers last won a football match. Ironically, it was a 2-0 victory against Central Coast Mariners at Spotless Stadium.

Now in the same fixture a little over two months later, Markus Babbel's side will be searching for the first win in 10 matches.

The Wanderers will be boosted by the return of German duo Alex Baumjohann and Patrick Ziegler - but whether the pair start after returning from injuries or come off the bench remains in question.

A victory against the struggling Mariners will be a huge boost for the dwindling red and black crowds - who have had to put up with so much disappointment this campaign.

But a loss at home to such opposition would be a hammer blow and possibly raise the question about whether Babbel is the right man for the job.