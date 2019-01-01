A-League Rev-Up: Sydney FC in the 'driver's seat'

Can the Sky Blues stop Glory from claiming some long-awaited A-League silverware?

They might be eight points behind A-League leaders Perth Glory, but Sydney FC isn't about to throw away the Premiers Plate without a fight and believe they are in the 'driver's seat'.

Elsewhere this weekend in a split round, Newcastle Jets will be looking to keep their finals hopes alive while Melbourne City faces a massive test on home soil.

Get revved-up, a huge round of A-League awaits...

Sydney FC in the 'driver's seat'

Call it self-belief or call it arrogance, but the Sky Blues aren't a club to give away silverware lightly.

Looking to claim a third straight Premiers Plate, Sydney FC face an up-hill battle to catch Perth Glory with an eight-point gap between the two and just seven games remaining.

The duo will face off in Round 26, opening the door ever so slightly should Steve Corica's side claim maximum points moving forward.

Sky Blues defender Rhyan Grant is clearly confident his side's destiny remains firmly within their own hands after an important win last weekend.

"It’s always great to get a win, but I think we played some very good football (against Wellington Phoenix) and everyone’s keen to get back out there on Friday night and put pressure on Perth," Grant said.

"We’re in the driver's seat at the minute, we haven’t had the best results at the moment but we’re confident of getting wins every week and seeing where we end up."

Adelaide United will no doubt be keen to see Sydney FC slip-up at the wheel on Friday night.

Victory an ideal test for desperate Jets

Newcastle Jets missed a golden chance to creep closer to the top six last weekend after a dire 0-0 draw with Adelaide United.

They'll now travel to Geelong to play a Melbourne Victory side set to test Ernie Merrick's finals' credentials.

Kevin Muscat's side have won their past three A-League games against the Jets and will be eager to return to winning ways after a three-game winless run.

Newcastle meanwhile have had a much-needed week of recovery after playing four games in less than two weeks.

Despite failing to claim three points against the Reds last time out, the Jets are just five points outside the top six and a win against Victory would send a strong message they are ready to claim a finals' spot.

Glory out to inflict more pain on City

February was a month to forget for Melbourne City as they failed to win any of their four games and slipped out of the top four.

A 1-1 draw against 10-man Victory last weekend has done nothing to ease pressure on Warren Joyce, who will have his work cut out to upset Perth Glory on Sunday.

City will be without a key defensive trio of Harrison Delbridge, Ritchie de Laet and Bart Schenkeveld - meaning Joyce's backline will require some major adjustments.

Despite the arrival of Socceroo Jamie Maclaren, City's attack also continues to struggle with the club scoring just three goals across their past five matches.

Glory meanwhile have conceded just twice across their past seven games as Tony Popovic guides them to the Premiers Plate.

Though held to a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last time out, Perth look poised to return to winning ways at AAMI Park - a venue they haven't lost at against City in their past five meetings.

Glory are remarkably yet to lose a game away from home this season and it's hard to see Joyce's side bucking that trend come Sunday.