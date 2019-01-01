A-League Rev-Up: Nix chasing record, Wanderers 'a wounded animal'

A huge weekend of A-League action awaits

While the top six looks all but set and the Premiers Plate is Perth Glory's to lose, there's still plenty of storylines to get excited about in Round 19.

Wellington Phoenix have been a taste of fresh air this season and are chasing their largest ever regular season crowd on Friday night against Melbourne Victory.

Elsewhere, Adelaide United have described Western Sydney Wanderers as a 'wounded animal' and are eager to bring them back down to earth after a rare win last week.

Get revved-up, a huge round of A-League awaits...

Wellington Phoenix chasing record crowd

After a very difficult few seasons on and off the pitch, the Nix have been resurgent this campaign under Mark Rudan.

Set for their first taste of finals football since 2015, Wellington are chasing their largest ever regular season crowd at Eden Park on Friday.

Early signs suggest a crowd of over 20,000 is a real possibility with the club's current biggest crowd for a regular season game sitting at 20,078.

That number came against Adelaide United way back in 2011 when the club was coming off the back of finals appearances and fans once again seem ready to embrace the club.

A mouth-watering clash against Victory should give fans even more reasons to turn up with their previous two encounters this season making for captivating viewing.

Should a healthy crowd turn out in Auckland, this could well be one of the games of the season - who would have thought that six months ago?

Reds ready to pounce on 'wounded animal' Wanderers

While Western Sydney ended their winless run last weekend, Adelaide United will feel they have a clear edge ahead of their Saturday night clash.

The Reds are undefeated across their past five matches, while the Wanderers had gone ten games without tasting success.

During that time the red and black let a number of leads slip with Adelaide defender Michael Jakobsen conceding Western Sydney are vulnerable.

“It’s a hard game because they don’t have a lot to lose,” Jakobsen said on Tuesday.

“So they can be very free when they come and play but also it’s like a wounded animal if you score against them they can collapse a bit.

“So we need to create a lot of chances and put them under pressure. But it’s a quality side, they’ve some really good players when they’re all fit, so it’s going to be a tough match.

“But at home, we need the three points and we need to win as many games, especially at home, as possible.”

With the Reds looking to cement their spot in fourth, they have plenty more motivation than the Wanderers, who already have both eyes on next season.

Can Sydney FC bounce back?

The Premiers Plate all but slipped from the Sky Blues' hands last weekend as they fell to a shock loss to Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory edged past Victory.

They are now eight points off the league leaders and sit third - one point behind second-placed Victory.

Though the premiership now appears beyond them, Sydney FC must recover quickly as they look to fight off their Big Blue rivals for second spot.

A match against the Mariners looks set to present Steve Corica with an easy route back to the winner's circle and they simply can't afford to slip up on Sunday.

The Sky Blues were off the pace last week against Brisbane and will be hoping new signing Reza Ghoochannejhad can spark them into life.