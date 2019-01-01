A-League Rev-Up: Jubilee joy as Nix look to bring down high-flying Victory

Another big weekend of A-League action awaits

With eight A-League clubs set to play three games across the next seven days, Round 14 looms as a crucial way to start a busy period off right.

Sydney FC are out to remain in the Premiers Plate race and will be hoping Jubilee remains a happy hunting ground after early struggles.

Neil Kilkenny is out to give Warren Joyce a bigger headache after Melbourne City's mid-week loss to the Mariners.

While history is strangely on Wellington Phoenix's side against Melbourne Victory because Kevin Muscat's men put five goals past Brisbane Roar on Tuesday.

Jubilee delivering on and off the pitch

Having seen Western Sydney Wanderers struggle in their two temporary homes, Sydney FC have slowly but surely found success at Jubilee Stadium.

Unlike Spotless, Jubilee is an ideal venue for football with the shape, setting and size all making for a refreshing sight.

Though losing their first two games at the venue, the Sky Blues have settled in and have now won three in a row.

With healthy crowds turning out, the goals have also flown freely with no side yet to keep a clean sheet at Jubilee.

Newcastle Jets will arrive at the stadium on Saturday looking to keep their top six hopes alive but must find away to disrupt a Sydney side just starting to settle in at their new home.

"It's more of a home ground for us now," Steve Corica said.

"Been a great crowd there and it's a good atmosphere."

Kilkenny the key against under-powered City

After being kept on the bench for Perth Glory against Western Sydney Wanderers last weekend, Neil Kilkenny will be ready to fire against his former side.

Kilkenny's absence in Perth's midfield on Sunday was hard to miss as the Wanderers went close to an upset against a Glory side lacking their usual grit in the middle of the park.

After being let go by City last season, Kilkenny has starred in Perth and has already contributed four assists this campaign while maintaining the best accuracy for long passes in the league.

Set to return to Glory's starting side on Saturday, the 33 year old will be out to inflict more pain on his former side that fell to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Warren Joyce's side are starting to pay the price for not playing with a striker and will have their work cut out trying to strike against Tony Popovic's men.

Nix ready to pounce on potential Victory complacency

After beating Brisbane Roar 5-0 on Tuesday, Victory have a track record of slipping up straight after big wins having lost their past two games immediately after scoring five or more goals in a match.

Wellington will be hoping to cash in on any such complacency on Sunday having themselves recovered from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Mariners last weekend and continue their eight-game unbeaten run.

Mark Rudan has the Nix playing a determined brand of football this season with Roy Krishna starting 2019 with a bang having scored four goals from his three games this year.

With Krishna banging them in, Victory duo James Troisi and Terry Antonis have been reliable architects for Victory contributing 11 assists between them this season.

While Kevin Muscat's side have looked less impressive without Keisuke Honda, they remain just three points shy of league leaders Glory heading into Round 14 and mustn't let their Roar rampage go to their heads.