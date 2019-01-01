A-League ready for Tasmania taste test

The state is set for some much-needed round ball action

Despite being overlooked during the recent A-League expansion process, Football Federation are keen to take the competition to Tasmania next season.

The state's recent bid for their own A-League team fell well short last year after they failed to make the final 10 sides that were being considered.

While clearly some way off getting their own club in the competition, A-League boss Greg O'Rourke is determined to give the state a taste of the action.

"We want to take at least one game to Tasmania next season,"O'Rourke told The World Game.

"We think there’s a natural fit to go down there and we’re talking to Football Tasmania as we speak about taking a minimum of one game there.

"Again that increases the footprint (of the competition)."

Article continues below

The last A-League game to be played in Tasmania was in January 2013 when Melbourne Victory played out a 1-1 draw with Central Coast Mariners in front of 6,238 fans.

Aside from a return to Tasmania, the A-League is also set to put an emphasis on making sure more games are played at boutique football venues.

"Some of our draw next season will see more games in smaller stadiums," O'Rourke said.