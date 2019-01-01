A-League membership: Every club's prices compared

The prices for memberships next season are in with some disparity across the eleven clubs...

Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.

With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.

Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.

Here's how much each club is asking when it comes to getting a new General Admission season membership.

CLUB GA Membership Adult GA Membership Concession GA Membership Junior Adelaide United $239 $198 $65 Brisbane Roar $255 $220 $75 Central Coast Mariners $210 $160 $65 Melbourne City $280 $180 $65 Melbourne Victory $259 $166 $53 Newcastle Jets $175 $130 $80 Perth Glory $355 $320 $160 Sydney FC $270 $210 $130 Wellington Phoenix $195 $135 $69 Western Sydney Wanderers $270 $215 $160 Western United $195 $145 $75

While Perth Glory memberships are the most expensive by some margin, it's worth noting that the Western sporting market puts the club in a less than ideal situation when it comes to covering stadium costs.

Newcastle Jets' memberships are the cheapest for both adults and concession holders, while Melbourne Victory offers the lowest price for juniors.

Ahead of their first season at Bankwest Stadium, Western Sydney Wanderers membership prices have increased but they remain relatively on par with rivals Sydney FC.

Western United meanwhile offer the cheapest overall membership prices in Melbourne as they look to attract fans for their inaugural season.