A-League injury ward: Wanderers' suffer double blow

Goal casts an eye over every A-League player stuck on the sidelines this weekend

The Western Sydney Wanderers will be without star players Alexander Baumjohann and Oriol Riera for three weeks after both sustained injuries on Tuesday.

Suspensions also loom large this weekend with a number of players stuck on the sidelines due to bans.

In some good news, Adelaide United's German midfielder Mirko Boland is fit again after a few weeks out.

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 13 and beyond...

Adelaide United absentees: 9.Baba DIAWARA (knee), 18.Lachlan BROOK (knee), 33.Apostolos STAMATELOPOULOS (quad)

Brisbane Roar absentees: 4.Daniel Bowles (suspended – 1 match), 6.Avram PAPADOPOULOS (glute),10.Brett HOLMAN (knee), 13.Stefan MAUK (groin)

Central Coast Mariners absentees: 20.Kalifa CISSE (suspended – 1 week), 13.Aiden O’NEILL (suspended – 1 week), 21.Corey GAMEIRO (calf)

Melbourne City absentees: 27.Florin BERENGUER-BOHRER (calf)

Melbourne Victory absentees: Jai INGHAM (quad – TBC), Keisuke HONDA (Hamstring – 4 weeks), Nick ANSELL (Hamstring – TBC), Georg NIEDERMEIER (Calf – TBC)

Newcastle Jets absentees: 10.Ronald VARGAS (suspension – 1 week), 40.Noah JAMES (gk) (not selected), 5.Ben KANTAROVSKI (groin – 4 weeks), 24.Joe CHAMPNESS (foot – TBC)

Perth Glory absentees: Chris IKONOMIDIS (International Duty)

Sydney FC absentees: 3.Ben WARLAND (foot – 1 weeks), 5.Jop van der LINDEN (hamstring – 2 weeks), 12.Trent BUHAGIAR (ACL – indefinite), 19.Chris ZUVELA (knee – indefinite), 23. Rhyan GRANT (International Duty) Article continues below

Wellington Phoenix absentees: 14.Alex RUFER (suspended - 1 week), 4.Mandi Sosa (Suspension - 1 week)