A-League injury ward: Stars return to round out the year
A number of stars are poised to return for their respective clubs this round as they look to end 2018 on a high.
From Keisuke Honda to Diego Castro, some high-profile names are off the injury list and pushing to feature this weekend.
Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 10 and beyond...
Adelaide United
Adelaide United absentees: Jordan ELSEY (suspended - 1 week) Baba DIAWARA (knee), Lachlan BROOK (knee), Mirko BOLAND (hamstring), Apostolos STAMATELOPOULOS (quad)
Brisbane Roar
Brisbane Roar absentees: Thomas KRISTENSEN (not selected), Shannon BRADY (not selected), Dylan WENZEL-HALLS (not selected), Brett HOLMAN (knee)
Central Coast Mariners
Central Coast Mariners absentees: Corey GAMEIRO (calf), Ross McCORMACK (knee), Ben KENNEDY (leg injury), Tom HIARIEJ (calf injury)
Melbourne City
Melbourne City absentees: TBC
Melbourne Victory
Melbourne Victory absentees: Jai Ingham (quad – TBC), Georg NIEDERMEIER (ankle – TBC)
Newcastle Jets
Newcastle Jets absentees: Joe Champness (foot – TBC)
Perth Glory
Perth Glory absentees: Shane LOWRY (suspended - 1 game) Chris IKONOMIDIS (International Duty)
Sydney FC
Sydney FC absentees: Rhyan GRANT (International Duty), Ben WARLAND (foot – 2 weeks), Jop van der LINDEN (hamstring – 3 weeks), Trent BUHAGIAR (ACL – indefinite), Chris ZUVELA (knee – indefinite)
Wellington Phoenix
Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A
Western Sydney Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers absentees: TBC