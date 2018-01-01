A-League injury ward: Stars return to round out the year

Goal casts an eye over every A-League player stuck on the sidelines this weekend

A number of stars are poised to return for their respective clubs this round as they look to end 2018 on a high.

From Keisuke Honda to Diego Castro, some high-profile names are off the injury list and pushing to feature this weekend.

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 10 and beyond...

Adelaide United absentees: Jordan ELSEY (suspended - 1 week) Baba DIAWARA (knee), Lachlan BROOK (knee), Mirko BOLAND (hamstring), Apostolos STAMATELOPOULOS (quad)

Brisbane Roar absentees: Thomas KRISTENSEN (not selected), Shannon BRADY (not selected), Dylan WENZEL-HALLS (not selected), Brett HOLMAN (knee)

Central Coast Mariners absentees: Corey GAMEIRO (calf), Ross McCORMACK (knee), Ben KENNEDY (leg injury), Tom HIARIEJ (calf injury)

Melbourne City absentees: TBC

Melbourne Victory absentees: Jai Ingham (quad – TBC), Georg NIEDERMEIER (ankle – TBC)

Newcastle Jets absentees: Joe Champness (foot – TBC)

Perth Glory absentees: Shane LOWRY (suspended - 1 game) Chris IKONOMIDIS (International Duty)

Sydney FC absentees: Rhyan GRANT (International Duty), Ben WARLAND (foot – 2 weeks), Jop van der LINDEN (hamstring – 3 weeks), Trent BUHAGIAR (ACL – indefinite), Chris ZUVELA (knee – indefinite)

Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A