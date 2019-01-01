Live Scores
A-League

A-League injury ward: Honda grounded as Mariners duo dropped

Last updated
Comments()
Goal casts an eye over every A-League player stuck on the sidelines this weekend

Keisuke Honda is the big-name absentee this weekend with a hamstring injury set to keep him out of action for up to a month.

Nick Ansell also joins Honda on the sidelines for Victory, who do welcome back Raul Baena and Georg Niedermier.

Elsewhere, Central Coast Mariners have dropped Antony Golec and Jack Clisby after the side's 4-1 loss to Perth Glory

Editors' Picks

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 11 and beyond...

Adelaide United

Adelaide United absentees: 9.Baba DIAWARA (knee), 18.Lachlan BROOK (knee), 31.Mirko BOLAND (hamstring), 33.Apostolos STAMATELOPOULOS (quad)

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar absentees: 6.Avram PAPADOPOULOS (glute),10.Brett HOLMAN (knee), 13.Stefan MAUK (groin)

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners absentees: 3.Jack CLISBY (not selected), 5.Antony GOLEC (not selected), 21.Corey GAMEIRO (calf), 44.Ross McCORMACK (knee)

Melbourne City

Melbourne City absentees: 7.Rostyn GRIFFITHS (suspended - 1 week), 27.Florin BERENGUER-BOHRER (calf)

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory absentees: 22.Nick Ansell (injured), Jai Ingham (quad – TBC), Keisuke Honda (Hamstring – 4 weeks)

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets absentees: 1.Glen MOSS (quad – 1 week), 24.Joe CHAMPNESS (foot – TBC)

Perth Glory

Perth Glory absentees: Chris IKONOMIDIS (International Duty)

Sydney FC

Sydney FC absentees:  3.Ben WARLAND (foot – 2 weeks), 5.Jop van der LINDEN (hamstring – 2 weeks), 12.Trent BUHAGIAR (ACL – indefinite), 19.Chris ZUVELA (knee – indefinite), 23.Rhyan GRANT (International Duty)

Article continues below

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers absentees: 4.Josh RISDON (international duty), 16.Jaushua SOTIRIO (injury – one week), 19.Mark BRIDGE (injury – four weeks)

Next article:
'He must have been watching Cristiano' - Solskjaer praises 'composed' Rashford
Next article:
Victory sign promising young duo
Next article:
USMNT boss Berhalter: Pulisic an example for other American players
Next article:
Sarri: I didn't know Chelsea would sign Pulisic
Next article:
A-League Rev-Up: Babbel or bust for woeful Wanderers
Close