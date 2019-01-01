A-League injury ward: Honda grounded as Mariners duo dropped

Goal casts an eye over every A-League player stuck on the sidelines this weekend

Keisuke Honda is the big-name absentee this weekend with a hamstring injury set to keep him out of action for up to a month.

Nick Ansell also joins Honda on the sidelines for Victory, who do welcome back Raul Baena and Georg Niedermier.

Elsewhere, Central Coast Mariners have dropped Antony Golec and Jack Clisby after the side's 4-1 loss to Perth Glory

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 11 and beyond...

Adelaide United absentees: 9.Baba DIAWARA (knee), 18.Lachlan BROOK (knee), 31.Mirko BOLAND (hamstring), 33.Apostolos STAMATELOPOULOS (quad)

Brisbane Roar absentees: 6.Avram PAPADOPOULOS (glute),10.Brett HOLMAN (knee), 13.Stefan MAUK (groin)

Central Coast Mariners absentees: 3.Jack CLISBY (not selected), 5.Antony GOLEC (not selected), 21.Corey GAMEIRO (calf), 44.Ross McCORMACK (knee)

Melbourne City absentees: 7.Rostyn GRIFFITHS (suspended - 1 week), 27.Florin BERENGUER-BOHRER (calf)

Melbourne Victory absentees: 22.Nick Ansell (injured), Jai Ingham (quad – TBC), Keisuke Honda (Hamstring – 4 weeks)

Newcastle Jets absentees: 1.Glen MOSS (quad – 1 week), 24.Joe CHAMPNESS (foot – TBC)

Perth Glory absentees: Chris IKONOMIDIS (International Duty)

Sydney FC absentees: 3.Ben WARLAND (foot – 2 weeks), 5.Jop van der LINDEN (hamstring – 2 weeks), 12.Trent BUHAGIAR (ACL – indefinite), 19.Chris ZUVELA (knee – indefinite), 23.Rhyan GRANT (International Duty) Article continues below

Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A