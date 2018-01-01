A-League injury ward: Foreigners grounded ahead of derbies
A number of foriegn signings will be out of action this weekend as the Melbourne derby and F3 derby steal the show.
From Perth Glory's Diego Castro to Melbourne Victory's Raul Baena, the news isn't great for a number of sides looking to impress.
Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 9 and beyond...
Adelaide United
Adelaide United absentees: TBC
Brisbane Roar
Brisbane Roar absentees: Brett Holman (knee - TBC), Eric Bautheac (suspended - 1 week)
Central Coast Mariners
Central Coast Mariners absentees: Corey Gameiro (hamstring), Tommy Oar (knee), Ross McCormack (knee), Ben Kennedy (leg), Tom Hiariej (calf)
Melbourne City
Melbourne City absentees: Florin Berenguer (calf)
Melbourne Victory
Melbourne Victory absentees: Kenny Athiu (hamstring -TBC), Jai Ingham (quad -TBC), Raul Baena (hamstring - TBC), Georg Niedermeier (ankle - TBC)
Newcastle Jets
Newcastle Jets absentees: Joe Champness (foot – TBC)
Perth Glory
Perth Glory absentees: Alex Grant (foot - 2 weeks), Matthew Spiranovic (hamstring - 1 week), Diego Castro (hamstring - 1 week)
Sydney FC
Sydney FC absentees: Ben Warland (foot – 3 weeks), Trent Buhagiar (ACL – indefinite), Chris Zuvela (knee – indefinite), Jop van der Linden (hamstring - 3 weeks)
Wellington Phoenix
Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A
Western Sydney Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers absentees: TBC