A-League injury ward: Foreigners grounded ahead of derbies

Goal casts an eye over every A-League player stuck on the sidelines this weekend

A number of foriegn signings will be out of action this weekend as the Melbourne derby and F3 derby steal the show.

From Perth Glory's Diego Castro to Melbourne Victory's Raul Baena, the news isn't great for a number of sides looking to impress.

Here's every club's unavailable players for Round 9 and beyond...

Adelaide United

Adelaide United absentees: TBC

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar absentees: Brett Holman (knee - TBC), Eric Bautheac (suspended - 1 week)

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners absentees: Corey Gameiro (hamstring), Tommy Oar (knee), Ross McCormack (knee), Ben Kennedy (leg), Tom Hiariej (calf)

Melbourne City

Melbourne City absentees: Florin Berenguer (calf)

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory absentees: Kenny Athiu (hamstring -TBC), Jai Ingham (quad -TBC), Raul Baena (hamstring - TBC), Georg Niedermeier (ankle - TBC) 

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets absentees: Joe Champness (foot – TBC)

Perth Glory

Perth Glory absentees: Alex Grant (foot - 2 weeks), Matthew Spiranovic (hamstring - 1 week), Diego Castro (hamstring - 1 week)

Sydney FC

Sydney FC absentees: Ben Warland (foot – 3 weeks), Trent Buhagiar (ACL – indefinite), Chris Zuvela (knee – indefinite), Jop van der Linden (hamstring - 3 weeks)

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix absentees: N/A

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers absentees: TBC

