A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups

The first round of the season will be missing some of the league's biggest names

The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.

With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.

After a previous campaign where the league stopped during FIFA match windows, the A-League will play through the international breaks in 2019-20 and all players involved in national team fixtures will miss the first round of the A-League campaign and could be in doubt to participate in the second weekend of action.

Round One's derby between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City will be hugely hit by player absences with Kruse, Nabbout, Thomas Deng, Lawrence Thomas, Jamie Maclaren and Josh Brillante all strong chances to be selected by Graham Arnold for the Socceroos. New A-League side Western United will also likely be short Josh Risdon for their first competitive match.

It's not just the Melbourne clubs who will suffer, with Sydney FC likely to miss Brandon O'Neill, Rhyan Grant and Andrew Redmayne, while Adelaide could be without Riley McGree and the Jets will probably be short of Dimitri Petratos.

Arnold has shown a propensity for giving A-League players a chance in the national team and with the fixtures against Nepal and Chinese Taipei in and Asia respectively, it's likely the squad will have a strong selection from the Australian domestic leagues.

It's not just the Socceroos who will affect the league's opening round - Sydney FC's New Zealand striker Kosta Barbarouses could be absent if the Kiwis schedule a match in the FIFA window, while Melbourne Victory's Burundi international Elvis Kamsoba could be needed for his nation's World Cup qualifiers in Africa.

The A-League will play through two further FIFA international breaks during the 2019-20 season from November 11-19 and March 23-31.

The competition's grand final will be held on the weekend of May 16-17.

You can view the 2019-20 A-League fixture here.