A-League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top goal scorers and assists

Goal keeps track of which players are making a mark this A-League season

Numbers are everything in football and Goal will be keeping track of two key stats in the A-League this season.

After every round, we'll have updated numbers for goal scorer and assists to provide a brief snapshot of how the campaign is unfolding.

Check out the two tallies below.

PLAYER GOALS Adam Le Fondre 6 Adam Taggart 6 Chris Ikonomidis 5 Keisuke Honda 5 Andy Keogh 4 Roy Krishna 4 Kosta Barbarouses 4 Oriol Riera 4 Craig Goodwin 3 Ola Toivonen 3 Terry Antonis 3 Alex Brosque 3 Ritchie De Laet 2 Ken Ilso 2 Ronald Vargas 2 Luke Brattan 2 Ben Halloran 2 Riley McGree 2 Connor Pain 1 Ross McCormack 1 Joel Chianese 1 Scott Galloway 1 Roly Bonevacia 1 Dario Vidosic 1 Paulo Retre 1 Alexander Baumjohann 1 Dimitri Petratos 1 Jordan O'Doherty 1 Apostolos Stamatelopoulos 1 Bruno Fornaroli 1 Alex Lopez 1 Nick Cowburn 1 James Troisi 1 Corey Brown 1 Mario Shabow 1 Josh Hope 1 Jason Hoffman 1 Mandi 1 Storm Roux 1 Shane Lowry 1 Aiden O'Neill 1 Henrique 1 Matt Simon 1 Brandon O'Neill 1 Raul Baena 1 Diego Castro 1 Lachlan Wales 1 Keanu Baccus 1 Jaushua Sotirio 1 Steven Taylor 1 Michael Zullo 1 Kaine Sheppard 1 Jair 1 Louis Fenton 1 Sarpreet Singh 1 Siem de Jong 1 Jacob Tratt 1 Neil Kilkenny 1 Jason Davidson 1