A-League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top goal scorers and assists
Numbers are everything in football and Goal will be keeping track of two key stats in the A-League this season.
After every round, we'll have updated numbers for goal scorer and assists to provide a brief snapshot of how the campaign is unfolding.
Check out the two tallies below.
|PLAYER
|GOALS
|Adam Le Fondre
|6
|Adam Taggart
|6
|Chris Ikonomidis
|5
|Keisuke Honda
|5
|Andy Keogh
|4
|Roy Krishna
|4
|Kosta Barbarouses
|4
|Oriol Riera
|4
|Craig Goodwin
|3
|Ola Toivonen
|3
|Terry Antonis
|3
|Alex Brosque
|3
|Ritchie De Laet
|2
|Ken Ilso
|2
|Ronald Vargas
|2
|Luke Brattan
|2
|Ben Halloran
|2
|Riley McGree
|2
|Connor Pain
|1
|Ross McCormack
|1
|Joel Chianese
|1
|Scott Galloway
|1
|Roly Bonevacia
|1
|Dario Vidosic
|1
|Paulo Retre
|1
|Alexander Baumjohann
|1
|Dimitri Petratos
|1
|Jordan O'Doherty
|1
|Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
|1
|Bruno Fornaroli
|1
|Alex Lopez
|1
|Nick Cowburn
|1
|James Troisi
|1
|Corey Brown
|1
|Mario Shabow
|1
|Josh Hope
|1
|Jason Hoffman
|1
|Mandi
|1
|Storm Roux
|1
|Shane Lowry
|1
|Aiden O'Neill
|1
|Henrique
|1
|Matt Simon
|1
|Brandon O'Neill
|1
|Raul Baena
|1
|Diego Castro
|1
|Lachlan Wales
|1
|Keanu Baccus
|1
|Jaushua Sotirio
|1
|Steven Taylor
|1
|Michael Zullo
|1
|Kaine Sheppard
|1
|Jair
|1
|Louis Fenton
|1
|Sarpreet Singh
|1
|Siem de Jong
|1
|Jacob Tratt
|1
|Neil Kilkenny
|1
|Jason Davidson
|1
|PLAYER
|ASSISTS
|Milos Ninkovic
|3
|Keisuke Honda
|3
|Craig Goodwin
|3
|Dimitri Petratos
|3
|Terry Antonis
|3
|James Troisi
|3
|Rhyan Grant
|2
|Neil Kilkenny
|2
|Michael Marrone
|2
|Ola Toivonen
|2
|Chris Ikonomidis
|2
|Terry Antonis
|2
|Bruce Kamau
|2
|Connor Pain
|1
|Tomislav Mrcela
|1
|Ivan Franjic
|1
|Luke Brattan
|1
|Stefan Mauk
|1
|Jason Hoffman
|1
|Storm Roux
|1
|Tarek Elrich
|1
|Tom Hiariej
|1
|Mitch Austin
|1
|Paulo Retre
|1
|Keanu Baccus
|1
|Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
|1
|Lachlan Wales
|1
|Riley McGree
|1
|Connor O'Toole
|1
|Fabio Ferreira
|1
|Ross McCormack
|1
|Ola Toivonen
|1
|Nikolai Topor-Stanley
|1
|Ryan Kitto
|1
|Alex Lopez
|1
|Eric Bautheac
|1
|Joel Chianese
|1
|Dylan Wenzel-Halls
|1
|Matthew Millar
|1
|Joshua Brillante
|1
|Kosta Barbarouses
|1
|Ritchie de Laet
|1
|Florin Berenguer
|1
|Sarpreet Singh
|1
|Mandi
|1
|Liberato Cacace
|1
|Daniel Georgievski
|1
|Corey Brown
|1
|Roy Krishna
|1
|Alexander Baumjohann
|1
|Brandon O'Neill
|1
|Dario Vidosic
|1