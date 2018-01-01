Live Scores
A-League

A-League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top goal scorers and assists

Last updated
Goal keeps track of which players are making a mark this A-League season

Numbers are everything in football and Goal will be keeping track of two key stats in the A-League this season.

After every round, we'll have updated numbers for goal scorer and assists to provide a brief snapshot of how the campaign is unfolding. 

Check out the two tallies below. 

PLAYER GOALS
Adam Le Fondre 6
Adam Taggart 6
Chris Ikonomidis 5
Keisuke Honda 5
Andy Keogh 4
Roy Krishna 4
Kosta Barbarouses 4
Oriol Riera 4
Craig Goodwin 3
Ola Toivonen 3
Terry Antonis 3
Alex Brosque 3
Ritchie De Laet 2
Ken Ilso 2
Ronald Vargas 2
Luke Brattan 2
Ben Halloran 2
Riley McGree 2
Connor Pain 1
Ross McCormack 1
Joel Chianese 1
Scott Galloway 1
Roly Bonevacia 1
Dario Vidosic 1
Paulo Retre 1
Alexander Baumjohann 1
Dimitri Petratos 1
Jordan O'Doherty 1
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos 1
Bruno Fornaroli 1
Alex Lopez 1
Nick Cowburn 1
James Troisi 1
Corey Brown 1
Mario Shabow 1
Josh Hope 1
Jason Hoffman 1
Mandi 1
Storm Roux 1
Shane Lowry 1
Aiden O'Neill 1
Henrique 1
Matt Simon 1
Brandon O'Neill 1
Raul Baena 1
Diego Castro 1
Lachlan Wales 1
Keanu Baccus 1
Jaushua Sotirio 1
Steven Taylor 1
Michael Zullo 1
Kaine Sheppard 1
Jair 1
Louis Fenton 1
Sarpreet Singh 1
Siem de Jong 1
Jacob Tratt 1
Neil Kilkenny 1
Jason Davidson 1

 

PLAYER ASSISTS
Milos Ninkovic 3
Keisuke Honda 3
Craig Goodwin 3
Dimitri Petratos 3
Terry Antonis 3
James Troisi 3
Rhyan Grant 2
Neil Kilkenny 2
Michael Marrone 2
Ola Toivonen 2
Chris Ikonomidis 2
Terry Antonis 2
Bruce Kamau 2
Connor Pain 1
Tomislav Mrcela 1
Ivan Franjic 1
Luke Brattan  1
Stefan Mauk 1
Jason Hoffman 1
Storm Roux 1
Tarek Elrich 1
Tom Hiariej 1
Mitch Austin 1
Paulo Retre 1
Keanu Baccus 1
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos 1
Lachlan Wales 1
Riley McGree 1
Connor O'Toole 1
Fabio Ferreira 1
Ross McCormack 1
Ola Toivonen 1
Nikolai Topor-Stanley 1
Ryan Kitto 1
Alex Lopez 1
Eric Bautheac 1
Joel Chianese 1
Dylan Wenzel-Halls 1
Matthew Millar 1
Joshua Brillante 1
Kosta Barbarouses 1
Ritchie de Laet 1
Florin Berenguer 1
Sarpreet Singh 1
Mandi 1
Liberato Cacace 1
Daniel Georgievski 1
Corey Brown 1
Roy Krishna 1
Alexander Baumjohann 1
Brandon O'Neill 1
Dario Vidosic 1

