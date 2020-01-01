‘A ball can start something priceless' – Mourinho joins football legends discussing the power of the beautiful game

Edwin van der Sar, Marcel Desailly and Ada Hegerberg also joined Mastercard to offer insight into how a ball can ‘Start Something Priceless’

Two-time UEFA winning manager and current Hotspur FC boss José Mourinho has joined some legends of the modern game to discuss football’s global power to create ‘Priceless’ memories.

Mourinho, former Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and ex defender Marcel Desailly and the first Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, Ada Hegerberg, joined Mastercard to open up on how football has impacted not only their careers, but their lives.

“A ball can be the volcano of something incredible,” said Mourinho.

“My father was a football player and I was born on a matchday. My father and his team-mates left the team hotel to come and see me.”

Another former UEFA Champions League winner, van der Sar, concurred, revealing how important football is for the fans because of the joy it provides.

Desailly, meanwhile, who lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy with both and , credited an element of his success to the support of his teammates and the importance of staying connected throughout the duration of the competition.

Hegerberg also spoke of the power of the sport, and how she hopes “to inspire the new generation in order to have new girls coming up and taking the spotlight.”

