5 things from Kedah's battling draw against JDT

Akhyar Rashid's return to Darul Aman Stadium, number confusion and three other major talking points from Kedah's 1-1 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

JDT remained at the top of the 2019 Malaysia despite dropping their first point in four matches after they were held at Darul Aman Stadium by . The reigning league champions could drop down to second place if win their match against Felda United on Saturday by two clear goals.

Kedah have been undefeated at home thus far this season and their battling performance on Friday showed just why. After Safawi Rasid had sent JDT into the lead in the 10th minute, Kedah recovered strongly to grab a valuable equaliser through Fernando Rodriguez's header in the 30th minute.

Goal picks out the five major talking points from yet another enthralling sold-out match in the Super League this season.

Akhyar's homecoming short and not very sweet

All eyes were on the youngster and perhaps rightly, Benjamin Mora decided it would be better not to subject Akhyar from the cacophony of heckling from the stands by keeping him on the bench from the start. The Malaysian international was the subject of a tug-of-war between Kedah and JDT prior to the start of the season before eventually signing for the latter.

The forward was only introduced with six minutes left of regulation time and it was clear what the home crowd thought of him, greeting him with defeaning boos every time he was on the ball. Time was too short for Akhyar to produce and in the end, it was a lacklustre return to the stadium that used to idolise his every move.

Baddrol's must to close to playing himself into TCH's planning

Despite the presence of Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik in the starting line-up for Kedah who is the more recognisable defensive midfielder, it was still Baddrol Bakhtiar that is the preferred choice for Aidil Sharin to be the anchor in midfield. A role that Baddrol has assumed in most matches this season, the experienced midfielder once again showed just why he's valued in that position by the head coach from Singapore.

Protecting his defence well from the likes of Leandro Velazquez and Ignacio 'Natxo' Insa, Baddrol excelled in the role yet again. On the ball, the impressive Baddrol also shone with a couple of raking diagonal passes that found his team mate. Akram Mahinan and Halim Saari seemed to be Tan Cheng Hoe's choices at the moment but surely the former Kedah man is looking closely at his former player with each passing game.

Number 10? Number 29? Whatever it is, he's turning into a free kick specialist

Safawi started the season with the number 10 at the back of his jersey but for the first time this season, could be seen sporting the number 29 in this match against Kedah. Last season JDT made the changes for Insa as well as for Gonzalo Cabrera, so this is not something new. Malaysian Football League have indicated previously that players are free to change as long as the new number isn't one already taken.

But it was his performance on the pitch that caught more attention. Safawi put aside the disappointing exit from the AFC U23 Championship with a sublime performance in the first half. Another free kick goal, his second in a week following his winner against Laos last Sunday. The exciting youngster also created a superb chance for Diogo Luis Santo which the Brazliian failed to take. Faded in the second half but that is to be expected after the long week he had.

Engine room issues, struggles in the middle for JDT

For the second time this season, JDT has come unstuck on the road. Despite still being the one of only two teams left in the league yet to taste a single defeat, this is the second match that JDT has dropped points on the road. At home they have been spectacular, winning all 4 Super League matches with a healthy +8 goal difference but it's very much a difference case away.

This latest draw comes after their earlier 2-2 draw with FC back in the middle of February. Velazquez has shone and bits and pieces but this was another performance to forget for the Argentine. He was unable to influence matters in the middle, forcing Diogo to drop deep to compensate. Mora will need to find the solution to his midfield, although they looked a far better attacking unit without Velazquesz in the AFC .

Fortress Darul Aman keeping The Red Eagles soaring high

Third in the league after this latest draw and only five points behind JDT, Kedah are fast proving the detractors wrong. Assumed to be in for a season of troubles after massive departures in the playing squad and the arrival of a new head coach who has never coached in Malaysia, they are combining to proved the critics wrong.

The draw against JDT goes a long way in padding up Aidil Sharin's qualities and the 41-year-old is earning the respect from his charges as is shown by their performance on the pitch. Kedah never gave up in the match despite going behind early on. Staying unbeaten at home will be important for Kedah as they lost five times at home last season.

