5 things from JDT's pre-season tour in United Arab Emirates

The Malaysian side who went furthest in terms of distance for their 2020 pre-season, what have we learned from the two weeks JDT spent in UAE.

It was 14 days of hard work, training, friendly matches topped up with the right amount of fun as Johor Darul Ta'zim worked themselves into shape for the 2020 season that will see them compete in four different competition - AFC (ACL), , and .

Head coach Benjamin Mora together with his coaching staff would have gotten plenty of information from the five friendly matches against club and country that they have played in the course of the two weeks spent in Dubai, that will give him informed decisions to make ahead of the start of a new season.

Three wins and two defeats were the outcome of their tour but at this stage of the season, everyone knows that result isn't what the coaches will be looking at. Still, it makes for a good reading to see JDT achieving wins against the Turkmenistan national team as well as over Slovakian side MSK Zilina FC.

The team has now returned back to Johor Bahru to continue to prepare for their first competitive match of the season, which is an away trip to face Vissel Kobe in the ACL but first we look at what are the FIVE things that we can glean from their trip to the Middle East.

Line-up familiarity

Five matches played with the last one being perhaps one that could be put aside due to the fact that it was immediately within 24 hours of the previous match, that saw Mora deciding to put out a completely different XI against Emirates FC compared to the one that took to the field against MSK Zilina.

Farizal Marlias, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Aidil Zafuan, Mauricio dos Santos, Hariss Harun, Gonzalo Cabrera, Safawi Rasid and Diogo Luis Santo started most, if not all of the first four matches. These are the players that were first choice for JDT last season and it looks like business as usual for them in 2020.

The fact that JDT did not make big splashes in the transfer window was always going to mean a reliance on a core that has served them well last season. With over 70% of the first XI more or less known, there's probably very little that these players do not know or understand about each other's game.

Return of Natxo

It may not look that way what with JDT going on to clinch yet another Super League title in the 2019 season but they did that without easily one of their best performers from the 2018 season in Ignacio Insa Bohigues. The midfielder was ever-present in the season prior but injuries put paid to his hopes of contributing much last season.

Back in training towards the end of last season just as JDT were focusing on the Malaysia Cup final, it does mean that Insa effectively began his own pre-season from November of last year. The fact that he was only selected as a starter once in this tour, the final game against Emirates may perhaps tell that the club is adopting a more cautious approach with his return.

In an interview with Goal, Insa mentioned that it is now up to him to recover his form and fitness to repay the faith of the club. And a fit and firing Insa can make a huge difference to JDT, particularly on their travels to away grounds in the ACL.

Time for Nazmi?

While majority of the first choice starters did not look surprising, the consistency of one did raised a few eyebrows. Afiq Fazail and Leandro Velasquez were both regulars last season but even the two could not match Nazmi Faiz's selection during this tour where he began in the first four matches.

The former and Harimau Muda player has been unable to establish himself since joining JDT with many viewing him as a lightweight in the midfield battle which The Southern Tigers look to dominate every time they step onto the pitch. No one denies the capability which Nazmi has but often times the talents has not been able to come to the fore.

Pre season is a time to test and experiment, perhaps that is all that is for Mora to keep selecting Nazmi. But since Safiq Rahim's decline, JDT has been left seeking another midfield creator, a role which Nazmi could most certainly fulfil, if he gets his focus and determination in the right places.

Raising the team spirit

All work and no play makes any job very dull, or so they say. There's no doubt that the players were asked to give a lot during the pre-season but there were also 'let your hair down' moments that allows the players to bond together, particularly in the presence of club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, The Regent of Johor.

Tunku Ismail could be seen mingling with the players during their meals that the team hotel on top of other activities that were planned with players in mind. He took the team out for dinner at the famous Nusr-Et restaurant that is owned by Nusret Gokce, nicknamed Salt Bae as well as more exciting activites out in the desert.

All of which ultimately help to foster a deeper friendship and bond between the players and the staff. Something that is often overlooked in the good period but becomes tremendously useful in the bad period.

Fit-again striking force

Diogo's performance for JDT in 2019 was exactly was it said on the label of the bottle. He was technically brilliant, able to lead to the line, link up play and ever so deadly in front of goal from the ground and from aerial positions. The Brazilian was simply immense in his first season in Malaysian football.

Yet he had a disappointing end to the season as injuries blighted his Malaysia Cup campaign after storming introduction he made with his performances in the Super League and ACL. With Cabrera and Safawi alongside him on the pitch, the trio has struck a very good understanding of each other's game.

With his inching close to full fitness, Diogo's presence will be crucial in JDT's quest to break past the ACL group stage and reach the knockout phase. Syafiq Ahmad was an able deputy during the time Diogo was out and given the former's age, still has the propensity to develop to be better but at this point in time, Diogo is still very much the relied upon master.

