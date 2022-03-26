2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles need result not goals against Ghana - Lawal

Former Nigeria winger Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles to be focused on beating Ghana no matter the scoreline in the return leg of their playoff in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The West African countries battled to a goalless draw in Friday’s match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The result makes Tuesday's encounter at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium a must-win match for the home side.

However, Lawal is not expecting Augustine Eguavoen’s team to win by a large margin but to qualify for the tournament that will take place in Qatar.

“A derby is not a game where you can see good football, it is a lot of kicking, running and pushing,” Lawal told GOAL.

“It includes the intensity of the environment and the game, so a derby it's not all that fantastic, it's all about physicality and result.

“In this type of game, nobody cares about how you play or score, the most important thing is the result.

“We are not looking for too many goals in Abuja, we can score 1-0 and it's okay for us, but if we can score five then it's fine too.

“The most important thing is to win the second leg and qualify for Qatar.”

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old - who played in two World Cups with the Super Eagles – praised the team’s performance that helped the three-time African champions keep a clean sheet in Friday’s draw in Kumasi.

Lawal also encouraged Eguavoen’s men to give their all in Abuja as the country hope to make their seventh appearance in the quadrennial competition later this year.

“Yesterday's game was good, the next one on Tuesday is the most important one,” he continued.

“We played a draw in Ghana which is a good result but notwithstanding, Tuesday is the D-day no room for complacency. It is just one game of 90 minutes.

“The players have to give their best, I know the importance of playing in the World Cup. I've been there twice in 1998 and 2002. Not every player can do that, it is a four-year competition and if we don't qualify, it will take another four years. Who knows whether you are not going to be invited in the next four years?

“I believe they need to give 200 per cent on Tuesday. The players have said it already that they want to be in the World Cup in Qatar so they know what they are fighting for.”