2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Shyam Thapa - India played fantastic football against Oman

The former India international striker is hopeful of India giving a strong fight to Qatar on September 10...

Indian football great and chairman of AIFF's technical committee Shyam Thapa was disappointed yet hopeful after suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Oman on Thursday.



In their first 2022 World Cup qualifier, The Blue Tigers were in front until the 82nd minute but a late brace from Oman's Al Mandhar Al Alawi took the game away from the hosts.

Speaking to Goal about 's performance, Shyam Thapa said, "India played fantastic football against Oman. They are ahead of us in ranking and in quality. But the way India played the first half and especially the opening 10-20 minutes, it was amazing. They created a couple of chances and it was world-class finishing from Mandhar."

Thapa credited Igor Stimac for introducing an attractive style of play. He said, "Credit to Igor (Stimac) for organising the midfield so well. I am extremely happy with the style of football India is playing. Igor is doing a great job. The number of chances we created speaks volumes of the improvement that has taken place in the team.

"We looked tired in the last quarter of the game and at that time they were piling on the pressure. But overall, it was a good game. Today, it could have been an upset. This performance should give them enough confidence."

The former India international stated that he was hopeful of a solid show against on September 10.

"Now, we have to concentrate on our defence. We should be more tight at the back. It will be a test against . But after today's match, I am sure the boys will give a good fight," said Thapa.

