India vs Qatar: Igor Stimac names probables

Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sandesh Jhingan are set to make their comeback from injury...

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac has summoned for an initial camp for 23 players on March 9 and another 20 players to join on March 16, 2020.

The Blue Tigers will be hosting in their sixth match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) joint second round qualifiers on March 26.

In the total of 43 players, it may be noted that players from (ISL) sides , , and of those who will be involved in the play-offs and possible in the final slated for March 14th are omited in the first batch.

The only exception would be Chennaiyin FC's Jeje Lalpekhlua, after the Mizo striker was left out of Stimac's plans for the King's Cup and Intercontinental Cup in 2019 due to a knee injury. The 29-year-old last donned the shirt in the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan will be hopeful of returning to first team action after missing the ISL season with . The center-back was part of the Indian contingent that held to a goalless draw in the previous leg and has not been part of competitive football since.



Squad for camp starting March 9:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Md. Rafique Ali Sardar;

Defenders: Pratik Chowdhary, Shubham Sarangi, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Adil Khan, Sandesh Jhingan;

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernandes, Nikhil Poojary, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad;

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Liston Colaco.



Squad for camp starting March 16:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill;

Defenders: Prabir Das, Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sumit Rathi, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai;

Midfielders: Edwin Vanspaul, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jackichand Singh;

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Micheal Soosairaj.