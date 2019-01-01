2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers: India put five past Turkmenistan

The Indian U-16 national team had a two-goal lead going into the break...

began with their 2020 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-16 Championship Qualification campaign with a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan at the Transportation Institute Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

Goals by Shubho Paul (24'), Sridarth Nongmeikapam (41', 90+2'), Taison Singh (52') and Himanshu Jangra (88') gave Bibiano Fernandes's side a bright start in Group B, where they are pitted alongside Turkmenistan, Bahrain and host Uzbekistan.

It took 24 minutes for the Indians to open their account through Paul's finish from close range off the rebound of the Turkmenistan goalkeeper's save against Sridarth's shot at goal.

Moving towards half-time, Sridarth doubled the lead with an opportunistic strike from inside the box after Taison Singh had done the hard work to get the ball in the area.

Crossing sides, in less than 10 minutes, Paul set up Taison within the penalty area and the latter blasted it at the back of the net while Himanshu added another in the 88th minute.

Sridarth completed his contribution in the match with an exquisite finish in injury time as he completed his brace.

came into the qualifiers on the back of stringent preparations in and outside India that included winning the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship at home besides trips to , and .

The Blue Colts' last appearance in the AFC U-16 Championship finals was in 2018 when they finished as quaterfinalists under the same coach.



India XI: Aman Kumar Sahani (GK), Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam, Paogoumang Singson, Anish Mazumder, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh Leimapokam, Shubho Paul, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Maheson Singh Tongbram (C), Taison Singh Loitongbam, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham.