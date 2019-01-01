2019 Beach Soccer World Cup: Draw Pairs Nigeria with Brazil, Oman and Portugal

The two-time African champions have been handed tough opponents in the international beach soccer championship’s preliminary stages

will face five-time world champions , , and Oman in Group D of the preliminary round of 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup .

The draw was held on Friday evening at Conmebol Convention Centre in Asuncion.

The Sand Eagles qualified for the competition having finished as runners-up in 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations staged in .

According to the draw, Nigeria who are making their sixth appearance on the global scene must navigate their way past the South Americans, Europeans and Asians to reach the quarter-final.

Brazil denied the two-time African champions a place in the semi-final after winning 10-8 after extra-time in 2011.

Coach Audu Adamu’s men will begin their quest for glory when they take on 2015 winners Portugal on November 22.



Oman will be up next two days later before they try Brazil for size on November 26.

Elsewhere, African champions were handed a tricky pool, having been bracketed with debutants Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates.