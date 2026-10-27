'Just wait for my moment!' - Lamine Yamal makes Ballon d'Or vow as Barcelona star refuses to give up on football's biggest individual prize

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has broken his silence following the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he watched Harry Kane walk away with the game’s most prestigious individual honour. The teenage sensation, who has taken world football by storm over the last eighteen months, remains undeterred by the result as he sets his sights on future dominance.
Yamal remains patient despite gala disappointment
The rise of Yamal has been nothing short of meteoric, but the young Spaniard was forced to wait for his first golden ball as Harry Kane claimed the ultimate prize in world football. Despite the immense hype surrounding his candidacy, the La Masia graduate took to social media to reflect on the evening with a maturity that belies his tender years. He is clearly playing the long game, viewing his current trajectory as just the beginning of a storied career at the highest level of the professional sport.
"It will come; good things take time. I trust in the path I am building. Without haste, with hope, and with the peace of mind that someday my moment will come," the young forward wrote on his Instagram account. The post has already generated significant traction among the Blaugrana faithful, who see the winger as the spiritual successor to Lionel Messi.
Focus shifts back to Barcelona success
While the individual award went to the England captain, Yamal was quick to offer his respect to those who stood on the podium during the glitzy ceremony. Rather than dwelling on what might have been, he expressed a desire to return to domestic duties and help Hansi Flick’s side maintain their momentum in the league.
The teenager concluded his public statement with a clear set of priorities, saying: "Congratulations to the winners, my focus is back on what matters, making FC Barcelona win again." This message serves as a rallying cry for a squad that is looking to re-establish itself as the dominant force in Spanish football.
A rising star in the global game
The fact that a player of his age was even in the conversation for such a prestigious award speaks volumes about his impact on the modern game. After a summer where he helped lead Spain to international glory, his stock has never been higher, even if the Ballon d'Or voters opted for the experienced Kane on this occasion. The rivalry for future editions of the trophy is already heating up, with Yamal positioned as a central figure alongside other emerging talents who are eager to define the next era of European football.
For Barcelona, having a player with such a focused mentality is a significant boost as they navigate a demanding schedule across multiple competitions. The club has invested heavily in their youth system, and seeing Yamal handle the pressure of the global stage with such grace justifies their long-term strategy.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.