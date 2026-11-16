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Belgium legend Romelu Lukaku has officially retired from international football after a remarkable 16-year career as the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer. Long-time teammate Thibaut Courtois paid an emotional tribute to the striker following his announcement.

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A record-breaking legacy comes to an end

The 33-year-old forward officially confirmed his departure from the international stage on Monday, following a career that saw him become the most prolific marksman to ever wear the Belgian colours. After a period of reflection during the international break, where he remained on the bench during a victory over Italy, the former Chelsea and Manchester United star decided the time was right to step aside.

Lukaku was a cornerstone of Belgium’s famed "Golden Generation," representing his nation at four separate FIFA World Cup tournaments. His greatest achievement on the world stage came in 2018, when he helped lead the team to a historic third-place finish in Russia. In an emotional farewell shared via social media, the striker expressed his satisfaction with the journey he has taken since making his debut.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team… I went through every emotion possible. To the Belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships," the striker said.

Courtois leads the tributes for his 'brother'

The news sparked an immediate wave of tributes from the footballing world, led by long-time teammate Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper took to social media to celebrate the career of a player he has fought alongside for over a decade and a half.

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Writing on his official Instagram account, Courtois posted an emotional message to his friend: "16 years of giving everything for our country. What a journey, my brother. From all the battles on the pitch to the unforgettable moments we shared in the Belgium shirt, it’s been an honour to stand alongside you. You gave everything for this team, always with passion, pride and your heart."

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He added: "What you’ve achieved for Belgium is incredible, and your legacy will live on for generations. But beyond the goals and records, I’ll always remember the moments we shared together, the good times, the difficult ones, and everything in between. Thank you for everything, lukaku. Proud to have shared this journey with you."

Peace at the finish line

Despite the high-profile nature of his exit, Lukaku appears to be leaving with no regrets or lingering doubts about his contribution to the national cause. His final months with the squad saw a reduced role, but his influence as a veteran leader remained significant until the very end.

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"I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful," Lukaku added in his final address to the Belgian public.