A moment bigger than football! Fabian Ruiz honours Jesus de Miguel after tragic death with emotional PSG celebration

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz produced a poignant moment of reflection during his side's Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday night. The Spanish international used the European stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to his compatriot Jesus de Miguel, whose sudden passing has rocked the football world.

Advertisement

Ruiz pays tribute to fallen countryman

The footballing community was plunged into mourning this week following the devastating news that CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel passed away at the age of 30. The forward lost his life on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest triggered by a heavy on-pitch collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Segunda Division fixture on Monday. The news broke just hours before PSG’s visit to the Estadio de la Ceramica, leaving many Spanish players visibly affected by the tragedy.

When Ruiz found the back of the net in the 17th minute, his thoughts immediately turned to the late striker. The former Napoli man did not engage in his usual exuberant celebrations; instead, he made a clear gesture with his hands to display the number nine - the shirt worn by De Miguel - before pointing solemnly toward the heavens. It was a class act from the midfielder, showing that while his team was rampant on the pitch, his heart was with those grieving back in his homeland.

PSG blitz Villarreal in record time

While the tribute from Ruiz stole the headlines for its emotional depth, the performance from the French champions was nothing short of ruthless. Luis Enrique’s side managed an astonishing feat, scoring four goals in just eight minutes to effectively end the contest before many fans had even settled into their seats. The "Yellow Submarine" was left completely submerged by a wave of Parisian attacking football that combined clinical finishing with high-intensity pressing from the opening whistle.

The onslaught began in the ninth minute when Joao Neves pounced to open the scoring after a scramble from a corner. Before the hosts could catch their breath, Desire Doue capitalised on a defensive lapse to double the lead just three minutes later. The misery continued for the Spanish side as Senny Mayulu, spearheading the attack, fired home a powerful third in the 13th minute. Ruiz then added the fourth and final goal of this frantic period in the 17th minute, ensuring that PSG took a vice-like grip on the match during a historic opening quarter of an hour.

Advertisement Advertisement

Football unites in grief

The tragic circumstances surrounding De Miguel’s death have led to an outpouring of support from across the globe, transcending domestic rivalries and league hierarchies. Tenerife had previously issued a heartbreaking statement confirming the loss, noting: "Devastated by grief, with a lump in our throats and in disbelief that this could be true, CD Tenerife deeply regret to announce the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda."

The club also conveyed the wishes of the family, stating that "The family of Jesus de Miguel wishes to thank everyone for each and every message of support received, while sincerely requesting the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible moments."

For Ruiz, the opportunity to honour a fellow professional on the grandest stage of European football served as a reminder of the sport's tighter-knit community. Despite the high stakes of the Champions League, the midfielder's priority was acknowledging a life cut tragically short.