Bayern Munich player ratings vs Dortmund: Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane endures nightmare night as missed spot-kick proves costly in 2-2 thriller

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Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in a match defined by missed opportunities. Despite goals from Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano, a rare penalty failure from Harry Kane proved pivotal.

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Bayern Munich will view this 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund as a significant missed opportunity to assert dominance at the top of the Bundesliga. Dominating the expected goals (xG) battle with a staggering 4.18 to Dortmund's 0.63, the hosts failed to translate their tactical superiority into a victory. The narrative of the evening was undoubtedly Kane's uncharacteristic penalty miss in the 56th minute, a moment that allowed the visitors to remain within touching distance despite Bayern's territorial control.

Tactically, the match was a clash of styles, with Bayern enjoying 56% possession and creating two big chances. Konrad Laimer opened the scoring in the 38th minute, but Bayern's defensive transition was punished by Serhou Guirassy on the hour mark. Dayot Upamecano restored the lead shortly after, but a late strike from substitute Fabio Silva in the 89th minute ensured the spoils were shared.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jonas Urbig - 6/10

Urbig had a relatively busy evening despite Bayern's dominance, making four saves. However, facing six shots on target and conceding twice from an xG against of just 0.63 suggests he could have done more to preserve the lead, particularly during the late pressure that led to Silva's equaliser.

Konrad Laimer - 8/10

Laimer was a standout performer in the hybrid right-back role. He opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a well-taken effort and was constantly involved in the attacking phase, registering multiple shots throughout the game. His energy provided a vital outlet for Bayern's wide rotations.

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Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

Upamecano showed his aerial threat by scoring Bayern's second goal in the 66th minute following a corner. While he was statistically dominant in his individual duels, the collective failure to hold the line in the final minute of regulation time detracts from an otherwise strong performance.

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Kim Min-Jae - 7/10

The South African international was a defensive wall for much of the game, leading the team with 16 defensive interventions. He won 7 duels and executed 2 tackles, providing the structural integrity required to allow Bayern's full-backs to push high up the pitch.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

Davies provided his usual pace and recovery runs, but was less influential in the final third than Laimer on the opposite flank. He maintained the team's width but failed to provide the decisive cross that could have put the game out of reach before the late drama.

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Midfield

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Kimmich acted as the metronome in the heart of the midfield, recording two shots and providing the structural link between defence and attack. His ability to recycle possession helped Bayern maintain their high-pressure game, though he couldn't find the killer pass to unlock a stubborn Dortmund low block.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 8/10

Pavlovic was exceptionally efficient with the ball, completing 82 accurate passes to lead the team in distribution. His positioning allowed Kimmich more freedom, and he was instrumental in ensuring Bayern won the tactical battle for central control.

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Michael Olise - 6/10

Olise was highly active, recording several shots on goal and testing Kobel on multiple occasions, notably in the 80th minute. However, he lacked the final bit of composure required to turn half-chances into goals, eventually being substituted in the 84th minute.

Ismael Saibari - 6/10

Saibari showed flashes of brilliance, including a shot in the 29th minute that forced a sharp save from Kobel. He was involved in the early attacking phases but struggled to maintain his influence as the game became more stretched in the second half.

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Serge Gnabry - 5/10

A disappointing outing for Gnabry, who struggled to make a meaningful impact on the left wing. He was substituted early in the second half (31st minute) as Bayern looked for more dynamic solutions to break down the Dortmund defense.

Attack

Harry Kane - 4/10

A rare evening to forget for the Ballon d'Or winner. Despite registering 6 shots and an xG of 0.98, Kane's failure to convert a 56th-minute penalty was the game's turning point. For a striker of his calibre, missing the target from 12 yards in Der Klassiker is a defining negative statistical outlier.

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Substitutes & Manager

Josip Stanisic - 6/10

Came on in the 31st minute for Gnabry to shore up the right side and allow Laimer to push further forward. He was disciplined but could not prevent the late Dortmund surge.

Lennart Karl - N/A

A very late introduction in the 84th minute, Karl had one speculative long-range effort in stoppage time but lacked sufficient minutes to receive a fair rating.

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Nathaniel Brown - 6/10

Introduced in the 29th minute, Brown missed a late chance to win the game in the 94th minute, firing his effort off target.

Manager: Vincent Kompany - 6/10

Though not on the touchline due to recent hospitalisation, the tactical setup was sound, as evidenced by the high xG creation. However, the inability to close out the game and the reliance on a misfiring Kane will be points of analysis for his coaching staff.