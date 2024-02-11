A-League Men
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Lachlan Brook 28', 31'Marcelo 90' + 2'
Trent Buhagiar 5'Apostolos Stamatelopoulos 50' (pen), 70'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-3)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Newcastle JetsResults & stats,