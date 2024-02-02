A-League Men
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Mustafa Amini 45' + 4' (pen)Scott Galloway 68' (og)Adam Taggart 70'Joel Anasmo 90' + 8'
Tolgay Arslan 21', 60'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-2)

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City FCResults & stats,