9:36 pm 19/1/19

Minerva Punjab struck in the final minute of added time to dash Gokulam Kerala's hopes of a win....

A late equaliser from Jorge Caceido Rodriguez helped Minerva Punjab to a 1-1 draw against Gokulam Kerala in an I-League clash held at the Tau Devi Lal stadium on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s header (90+5’) helped the 10-man hosts cancel out Marcus Thomas’ deflected strike in the 82nd minute.

Paul Munster made four changes to the Minerva side which went down 0-2 to Mohun Bagan with Arshdeep Singh starting in goal. Arashpreet Singh was brought into the defence along with Saurav Rautella while academy graduate Kouame Konan Zacharie was handed a start up front.

Bino George too made four changes to the Gokulam XI which went down to Churchill Brothers with Deepak Kumar, Wungngayam Muirang, Imran Khan and Charles Teiko Folley handed starts.

The visitors had the ball inside the net as early as the second minute. Abhishek Das’ cross was headed in towards goal but Arshdeep pulled off a fine save. The rebound trickled into the Minerva goal but the visitors were penalised for fouling Arshdeep.

Gokulam looked to play out of the back at every opportunity while the hosts pressed high in the opening quarter. A loose pass from Muirang saw Zacharie burst through on goal but the Minerva graduate was ultimately shown a yellow card for his late tackle on Arnab Das Sharma.

Just minutes later, the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Zacharie was shown his second yellow card for arguing with the referee. Zacharie’s sending off saw the sting taken out of the game even further with Minerva contend to defend in numbers.

The onus was on the visitors to make their numerical superiority count but they lacked any real penetration to trouble the Minerva defence. They did create an excellent opening in the dying minutes of the first period with Marcus Joseph getting his head to Imran Khan’s cross but Arshdeep Singh was once again equal to the task and pulled off a diving save.

The second half failed to lift the tempo of the game with the visitors still lacking imagination in the final third. Their first chance in the second period once again came from a Das cross but Arashpreet was on hand to block Joseph’ header on goal.

Gokulam brought on VP Suhair and Mohammad Rashid to inject some attacking impetus and came close to snatching the lead with an acrobatic volley from Joseph which sailed over the target.

At the other end, Prabhjot Singh nearly gave Minerva an unexpected lead but his header from Akash Sangwan’s excellent cross flew just inches wide off the target.

Gokulam were slowly increasing the pressure and it finally paid off in the 82nd minute with the lively Joseph providing the decisive impact. The Trinidad and Tobago wrestled free from his marker before unleashing a shot that was deflected into the Minerva goal.

However, the hosts drew level in the last minute of added time after Souvik Das’ cross was headed into the box by Moinuddin Khan. A glancing header by Musa saw Caceido ghost in unmarked at the far post and the Colombian made no mistake from close range.

The draw sees Minerva remain stationary in the seventh spot with 14 points while Gokulam remained in the ninth spot with 11 points.