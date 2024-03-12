A-League Men
team-logo
7 - 0
FT
team-logo
Tolgay Arslan 30', 32'Leo Natel 39'Max Caputo 42'Nuno Reis 72'Jamie Maclaren 77'Terry Antonis 82'
(HT 4-0) (FT 7-0)

Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FCResults & stats,