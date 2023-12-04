A-League Men
team-logo
4 - 3
FT
team-logo
Valere Germain 8'Matthew Millar 24'Jake Hollman 82'Ulises Davila 84'
Zach Clough 17', 53'Giuseppe Bovalina 45' + 2'
(HT 2-2) (FT 4-3)

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide UnitedResults & stats,